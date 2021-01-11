Why Indian expats in the Gulf are looking back home for higher stock market returns

Gulf-based non-resident Indians (NRIs) have been pumping money into the Indian stock market, lured by the current bull-run on the Indian bourses and high return offered by some of the asset management companies (AMCs).

The investment fund of True Beacon, the alternate investment fund set up by celebrated Indian start-up entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, has seen investments from the Gulf region clocking a 20 percent month-on-month growth in the recent months.

Industry sources said several other AMCs have also been witnessing an uptrend in the inflow of NRI funds recently, spurred by the positive market sentiments on faster economic recovery on news about coronavirus vaccinations.

The BSE Sensex – the benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange – hit an all time high of 49,117 in the morning trading hours on Monday. This is almost double from the 25,981 level it hit on March 23, 2020 in the aftermath of the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

“The Gulf accounts for 20 percent of our global investments and is growing 20 percent on a month-on-month basis,” Kamath, co-founder and chief investment officer of True Beacon and Zerodha, India’s largest retail trading platform, told Arabian Business.

Considering the fact that the minimum investment required to invest in the True Beacon fund is $1 million, this would give an indication of the Gulf NRIs growing investments in the Indian market.

“Appetite for India is growing across the board, and the NRI community has significantly shored up onshore investments in India,” Kamath said.

Kamath also pointed out that last year saw a higher inflow of investments from FPIs (foreign portfolio investments), including NRIs.

Indian start-up entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

“Matured markets proved to be more volatile in 2020 compared to Indian markets. As a matter of fact, the brunt of the volatility hit India two months later than matured markets and faded a month earlier,” he said.

True Beacon’s Fund One, which has notched up a year-to-date return of over 40 percent, has been consistently outperforming India’s NIFTY 50 benchmark.

Kamath’s retail brokerage platform Zerodha facilitates over three million orders daily with a daily turnover of over $10 billion.

NRIs mainly invest in the Indian capital market through AMCs and FPIs.

Market analysts said the fallout from geopolitical issues with China has also been a factor benefitting the Indian market positively, leading to increased inflow of NRI funds into the market.

“NRIs, especially from the Gulf region, have also been bringing a significant part of their savings back to India because of the current pandemic situation and a part of it is getting diverted to the stock market,” Ajay Kedia, managing director of Kedia Commtrade and Research, told Arabian Business.