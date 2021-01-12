Citigroup plans to triple wealth management assets in the UAE

Citigroup’s wealth-management business in the UAE plans to triple assets under management to $15 billion over the next five years by increasing the number of its client-relationship managers.

As part of the strategy, Citibank UAE is targeting to quadruple the number of affluent clients in the country, the company said in an emailed statement.

The growth will partly come from a mix of physical and digital investments and providing more access to its institutional products and content to retail customers.

New York-based Citigroup is deepening its foothold in the Middle East as some rivals like Credit Suisse Group and Standard Chartered scale back their wealth-management and private-banking businesses as part of global reorganisations and staff reductions.

Others, including UBS Group, have been making a bigger push into a region flush with oil-wealth.

Per-capita gross domestic product in the UAE was about $43,100 in 2019, three times that of the world average and higher than countries including the UK, France, New Zealand and Japan, according to World Bank data.