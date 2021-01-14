Abu Dhabi’s ADIO to set up offices in US, Europe, Asia

State-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office plans set up operations in eight locations abroad as it seeks to attract foreign investments into the oil-rich emirate.

The offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Seoul, Beijing and Tel Aviv will be tasked with enabling companies around the world to operate in Abu Dhabi, according to a tweet on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi, home to one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, will bet on attracting technology firms and skilled workers to help its economy rebound in 2021, a top official said last year.

Abu Dhabi Investment Office struck several deals last year — for investments in technology to start-ups.

In September, it announced plans for its first presence outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv.

ADIO said the office will focus on facilitating connections between innovation-focused companies and organisations in Abu Dhabi and Israel.

“Abu Dhabi is keen to continue building distinctive strategic economic relations with our international partners by promoting joint investment opportunities and supporting global innovators and companies, with the aim of pursuing technological advancements to realise sustainable economic development for the emirate,” said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of ADIO.

The representative offices will serve as “a bridge between key international markets and the exciting opportunities in some of our economy’s highest potential areas, opening up new areas for cooperation between the domestic private sector and its international counterparts,” he added.

ADIO’s international offices network will focus on facilitating connections between companies in their respective markets and Abu Dhabi, introducing international investors to the advantages of expanding to the emirate.

ADIO’s international expansion complements its new AED2 billion ($545 million) Innovation Programme, which provides financial and non-financial incentives to innovation-driven businesses in high-growth areas, by facilitating a targeted approach to support investors from around the world.

