Why pandemic-led digital payment trends are here to stay in the Gulf

Digital payment developments in the UAE which coronavirus accelerated are here to stay even as the country gradually returns to normal, according to Visa’s regional president.

Andrew Torre, pictured below, believes this acceleration was led by the country’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) which he describes as resilient and adaptable, calling them “critical” to the economy.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Torre, regional president for CEMEA, summarises the pandemic’s impact on UAE’s SMBs in 2020 and its role in their shift to digital platforms. He also outlines the e-commerce trends we are likely to witness this year.

Let’s begin with a recap of how 2020 was for the region’s SMEs?

Mildly put, it was a very difficult year for everyone. There were a couple of things that came out and we broke them down into three broad segments.

We saw segments that were elevated – and these will be very intuitive to you because they’re the things that you would have spent on as well- such as food, pharmacies, really-needed retail, services and utilities.

Then we had a segment that was impacted at first but then really started to recover. Here we are talking about retail goods, healthcare, apparel, home improvement and home supplies. Since people were spending more time at home, they wanted to do things to make their home life better, whether it’s their gardens or their interiors etc.

Then you saw segments that are very badly hit, because of the nature of the pandemic. So travel, given that the borders closed, entertainment, restaurants etc. all of those segments we saw that were impacted.

Small and medium businesses (SMB) populate many of these segments and are critical to the economy. This is true globally, where they are about 90 percent of total businesses and about 50 percent of GDP, but even more so regionally.

As a percent of companies in the UAE, SMBs are about 94 percent and 99 percent in Saudi Arabia. They account for an outsized proportion of private-sector jobs, around north of 80 percent in the UAE and 70 percent in Saudi Arabia. They contribute more than half of the GDP in the UAE and they really make communities distinct and vibrant.

How were SMBs supported during the pandemic?

We saw a couple of big trends playing out. One was governments jumped in to provide support. It was very pronounced here in the UAE and in Saudi Arabia.

There was also support in terms of the industry coming together to help digitise. Before the pandemic, we had an AED300 limit on contactless transactions; for amounts over that, you would need to enter your PIN. In response to coronavirus and consumers’ concerns about hygiene when entering their PIN, we raised that in the UAE to AED500 and we did something similar across almost every country in the Gulf.

What the government and the community have done has been great for small businesses in particular and we’ve seen some real big shifts.

Small businesses, by and large, start with one person or one idea and they tend to be resilient, nimble, very creative, and able to move and shift quickly. So as consumer preferences shifted, they were able to accommodate them. We’ve seen this in particular in the UAE where 39 percent of small businesses have shifted to online; consumers indicated they wanted this and SMBs were quick and resilient and able to do that.

What were some of the challenges SMBs faced in going digital?

Just the fact that 39 percent of the small businesses we interviewed have moved online in a short time is pretty incredible. I think moving online, in itself, is not that difficult especially that there are a lot of fintech tools nowadays that make the process smooth and easy.

It’s not that complicated to do especially here in the UAE, where you’ve got consumers that are actively engaged. Merchants and small businesses wouldn’t be moving to e-commerce if they didn’t see a clear customer preference for that.

How does the GCC compare to other countries in the region and globally?

Each market is unique and is at its own stage of development. We as Visa, and the industry more broadly, have been introducing technologies and working with our partners to roll them out. But some markets are more developed than others where you’ve got more consumers and merchants and hence more demand.

The Gulf has done very well. We’ve seen some economies that are frankly not as advanced and it was tougher for merchants to go online because there’s not as much of an embedded consumer-base. But even in those markets, we’ve seen shifts: in Egypt, for example, the government was really promoting contactless payments and there’s been a big push on e-commerce.

The GCC is very advanced on these dimensions where pretty much everyone has a bank account, and fin-techs are very sophisticated so people know how to use e-commerce and contactless. I believe you’ll start to see an even further acceleration of cash to electronic conversion here in the UAE.

Given this context, do we think we will go back to the pre-corona ways of payment and commerce once vaccination is more widespread?

I always get asked that question and the answer’s no. It’s like asking after we discovered automobiles if people are going back to horses. They’re not because it’s better and more convenient.

Are those 39 percent of small businesses that are now active online suddenly going to drop that channel? They’re not because contactless is much faster and easier for the merchants serving people.

All of those benefits are there. People may have discovered them for the first time during the pandemic, but they will keep taking advantage of them going forward.

What does Visa see as payment trends for 2021?

I think you’re going to see a lot more focus on user experience, both on the consumer side and the merchant side.

I think you’ll start to see an evolution of benefits. Our clients now have so much more data about what individual consumers’ needs, likes and preferences are, and we’re starting to see some emergence of personalised discounts or benefits there. So I think they will start serving micro-segments much more.

You’ll see more of the physical and virtual coming together in retail. Facebook has come out with Facebook shops and you can browse clothes on Instagram almost like you would in a store’s rack. We’re going to expect to see far more small shops and sellers being able to very easily show their goods online and allow consumers to either purchase online or fulfil their order and then pick it up at the store. So I think you’ll see a lot more of these combined offline-online experiences. Digital marketplaces, especially for small sellers, are becoming big.

We’re seeing a continued trend where you can use your phone to pay instead of the physical plastic card and I think the same is going to start to happen with small sellers. We’ve seen it in other markets where the payment devices are becoming integrated with the sellers’ inventory so that once consumers tap to pay for an item, it gets removed from the seller’s inventory for example. So I think you’ll start to see more and more businesses that serve small sellers offering these tap to phone devices.

Are there any key highlights from the Back to Business study that you would like to address?

64 percent of consumers in the UAE now shop online whenever possible even though face to face interactions are now allowed here, so that persists today.

97 percent of UAE’s small businesses have adjusted how they operate to digital which is incredible. UAE’s small sellers are the most optimistic of the nine countries that we surveyed with 9 out of 10 saying they feel optimistic about the future, which is great.