By Bloomberg

More of this topic

Posted inBanking & Finance

Kuwait Central Bank allows lenders to distribute 2020 dividends

Kuwait Banking Association had previously said there would be no dividends until country recovers from coronavirus crisis

By Bloomberg
The Central Bank of Kuwait has given the go-ahead for lenders to distribute cash profits based on their 2020 financial results.

The Central Bank of Kuwait has given the go-ahead for lenders to distribute cash profits based on their 2020 financial results.

Kuwaiti lenders will be allowed to distribute cash profits based on their 2020 financial results, the Central Bank of Kuwait has said.

“In light of the financial data of Kuwaiti banks, that showed strength and solid levels of capital adequacy, and due to not using their provisions during 2020, they can distribute dividends to shareholders in line with their results and net profits, in a way that doesn’t affect the required capital adequacy,” the bank said in a statement.

The Kuwait Banking Association said in June that there would be no distribution of dividends to shareholders for 2020. The decision was taken to enable the banking sector to operate normally and ensure liquidity “until current extraordinary circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic cease to exist”, state-run KUNA news agency reported at the time, citing the association.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.