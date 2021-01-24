Bahrain’s GCC trade hits $5.7bn in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic

Bahrain-GCC trade reached $5.7 billion in 2020, accounting for a quarter of the kingdom’s global bilateral trade for the year ($20.8bn).

The figures were released on Sunday at the same time as Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority quarterly foreign trade report, identifying a 12 percent surge in national origin exports buoyed by a thriving manufacturing sector.

Regional home to national and multinational manufacturing and logistics giants including Alba, Mondelez, Reckitt Benckiser and DHL, Bahrain offers a US FTA and direct access to the GCC’s largest consumer market – Saudi Arabia.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the value of exports of national origin increased by 12 percent to $1.59bn (BD599 million), compared to $1.41bn (BD532m) for the same quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the country’s trade balance – the difference between exports and imports – improved by 18 percent in Q4, recording a deficit of $1.16bn (BD435m) compared to $1.41bn (BD530m) in the same quarter of the previous year.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 72 percent of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 28 percent.

Ali Al Mudaifa, executive director – investment origination at Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: “As well as unparalleled access to GCC markets, manufacturers in Bahrain enjoy duty free trade through FTAs with 22 countries around the world, including the first ever US FTA with a GCC member – a critical market for midstream and downstream aluminium companies.

“Bahrain’s national manufacturer, Alba, is the largest single-site smelter in the world outside of China, producing at full capacity more than two percent of global output of an increasingly important metal

“With aluminium products featuring among our top exports during Q4 of 2020, it is clear that our economic diversification efforts in this area are paying off.”

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the value of imports decreased by seven percent, reaching $3.17bn (BD1.191bn) compared to $3.41bn (BD1.282bn) for the same quarter the previous year.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing $337m (BD127m) from the kingdom. Meanwhile, the US was second with $138m (BD52m) and the UAE third with $135m (BD51m).

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top products exported from Bahrain during fourth quarter of last year.

Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed was second, and unwrought aluminium (not alloyed) third.