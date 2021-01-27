UAE’s largest lender FAB names first female CEO

First Abu Dhabi Bank has appointed Hana Al Rostamani as group chief executive officer, promoting a woman to the top leadership position in a male-dominated sector.

Al Rostamani will be the first female CEO of the $44 billion lender and takes over from Andre Sayegh, who spent less than a year in the role. She is currently deputy group CEO and head of personal banking and chairperson of FAB Private Bank Suisse.

Al Rostamani, who served as independent director at Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Co and vice chairperson of Emirates Institute for Banking & Financial Services, is among a growing number of women tapped to lead companies in the Middle East. Last week, Oman named Haifa Al Khaifi as the CEO of a new firm that controls the country’s biggest oil block.

Other women in leadership positions in the region include Sarah Al Suhaimi, chairwoman of Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange and head of NCB Capital Co, and Carmen Haddad, vice chairperson of Citigroup’s operations in the Middle East.

“FAB has always been an organization that champions diversity and the appointment of our first female Group CEO to lead our company into the future is truly something to value,” chairman Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.