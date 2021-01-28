Head of Saudi wealth fund ‘worried’ by increasing power of large tech firms

The head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan has revealed his concerns over the growing power of large tech firms.

Al-Rumayyan, who is also chairman of oil giant Saudi Aramco, was speaking on a panel discussion on the opening day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

He said: “If you look at the valuations two years ago and if you look at the valuations today, definitely things went over the roof. We are worried, not only from the valuation standpoint but from how some of these technology companies are having bigger powers and a lot of the regulators, not only in the US but in Europe and some other parts, are beginning to be concerned about some of the dominant players.”

Just this week, French President Emmanuel Macron told Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on a call that unfair practices will be seen as an attack on European democracy, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The EU wants the tech industry to abide by rules to moderate online content and constrain the market power of Big Tech players.

Al-Rumayyan, who is also chairman of the FII, said they were “definitely watching the situation”.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (pictured below) signature event in the kingdom’s capital is playing host, in-person and virtually, to top global executives like Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’ David Solomon, Blackstone Group Inc.’s Steven Schwarzman and SoftBankCorp.’s Masayoshi Son.

During the opening session, entitled ‘How will investment shape a rebirth of the global economy?’ Al-Rumayyan also revealed increasing concern about the disconnect between “the real economy and financial markets”.

He said equity markets and capital markets were “severely impacted” during the early stages of the coronavirus crisis, towards the end of February and beginning of March last year, dropping between 27 to 30 percent, but rallied to finish the year strongly.

“The working class category, some of them lost their jobs because they were in the conventional economies such as travel, tourism, retail, consumer generally speaking. Most of these sectors suffered quite tremendously, but people with funds, like asset managers, family offices, they saw this as a good opportunity and that’s why everyone was chasing the same opportunities, which are the financial markets,” he said.

“I think it’s about time for all of us to not only start thinking about self-financial benefits, but to see what impact we can bring to the markets,” he added.

The $350 billion sovereign investor is a key lever for Saudi’s Crown Prince to revive growth. He is seeking to get his economic master plan, known as Vision 2030, back on track after what may be the deepest recession the world’s largest crude exporter has experienced in decades.

The fund is set to play a major role investing in local development projects over the next few years as the government looks to cut spending to keep the budget deficit in check.

The fund is committed, at least in 2021 and 2022, to investing SR150bn ($40bn) a year at home, Al Rumayyan has previously said – a figure which will increase annually until 2030, and could reach about SR200bn ($53bn) a year in subsequent years.

He told the conference that the PIF was investing in a full spectrum of technology, early stage autonomous driving and pharmaceuticals. “We want to invest in the new projects, to have an impact on the financial growth, the GDP growth, the job creation and creating new business opportunities,” he said.

“We will continue investing in things that will impact the real economy and, at the same time, to invest in financial markets. We will be making money, hitting all of our financial targets, but at the same time, having an impact.”