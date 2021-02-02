Abu Dhabi Pension Fund inks $900m real estate deal with ADNOC

The transaction is ADPF’s third successive energy infrastructure and real estate asset partnership with ADNOC and marks ADPF’s largest single transaction with ADNOC to date.

The ADPF partnership follows the announcement by ADNOC in September that it had entered into a long-term strategic investment with accounts and entities owned and/or advised by Apollo Global Management and its subsidiaries, one of the world’s largest alternative investment managers, and a group of institutional investors, for an underlying real estate portfolio valued at $5.5 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADPF will acquire a 31 percent holding in Abu Dhabi Energy Real Estate Company (ADEREC), the company created to hold ADNOC’s 51 percent stake in Abu Dhabi Property Leasing Holding Company (ADPLHC), for $900 million.

ADPLHC was created to leverage rental income streams from select ADNOC real estate assets under a 24-year master lease agreement.

Following the completion of the transaction, ADNOC will hold 69 percent and ADPF 31 percent of ADEREC, whilst Apollo and its subsidiaries will continue to directly hold 49 percent of ADPLHC.

ADNOC said it will maintain full ownership and control over the select real estate and social infrastructure assets, as well as responsibility for all operations and maintenance.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber (pictured above), UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, said: “We are delighted to once again partner with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the custodian and long-term investor of the UAE’s citizens savings. This innovative partnership reinforces ADNOC’s ability to unlock and drive incremental value from our unique energy infrastructure and real estate asset base, while simultaneously creating attractive opportunities for the long-term financial well-being of the UAE.

“The creation of our real estate investment partnership with Apollo last year enabled ADNOC to monetise its non-oil and gas strategic infrastructure assets and reinvest the proceeds into our core business to deliver further growth. The partnership structure continues to ensure that ADNOC maintains full ownership and control over our real estate assets, while further strengthening our balance sheet and allowing for greater capital flexibility.”

Jassim Buatabh, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, added: “We are pleased to expand our partnership with ADNOC, one of the most important national companies that contribute to boosting the economic growth in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This agreement aligns with the Fund’s investment strategy, aimed at investing in high-quality diversified portfolios to achieve the maximum possible value,” said Jassim Buatabh.