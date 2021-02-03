Former CEO, chairman of Abu Dhabi state firm jailed for money laundering

The former chairman and CEO of a government-owned Abu Dhabi company have been jailed for money laundering, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to news agency WAM, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has sentenced both men to 15 years in prison.

In a statement, the court said the men, who have not been named, “took advantage of their position in the company and misused public funds”.

They were ordered to pay a fine and return about AED8 billion to the two companies that had been cheated.

The court also ordered the seizure of the proceeds of crime and the property of equivalent value, sentenced the two accused to pay an amount of AED501,000 as temporary compensation and ordered the deportation of one of the accused after he has served his sentence.

The two officials were accused of money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, forgery and use of forged documents, to deliberately transfer and conceal the real nature of the funds obtained from the offence that intentionally prejudiced the interest of their employing party, WAM reported.

It added that they misappropriated the funds to conceal the origin, location, movement and rights thereto, and invested these funds into several companies.

The investigations by the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi revealed that the accused exploited the names of two companies to enter into agreements with companies based abroad.

They concluded parallel and identical agreements with these companies, with companies which had the same name as their parent company. Then they transferred the cash into the cloned companies. They also ensured that all charges and obligations were transferred to their employers, while the cash from the agreements and contracts was transferred into their bank accounts, WAM said.

The investigations also showed that the accused created several companies outside the country to try to cover up the misappropriation of funds.

They used these fake accounts to divide and distribute the funds to others involved in the crime and finally transferred the rest to other accounts owned by them.