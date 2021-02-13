Gates Foundation boss on why philanthropy is on the rise in the Arab world

While the Arab region has a long history of giving, it is only in the past few years that philanthropy has become more institutionalised, according to a senior executive of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Robert Rosen, director of philanthropic partnerships, said there many examples of strategic giving in the region that go uncommunicated because of a general reluctance among Arabs to highlight their philanthropy.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Rosen talked about how Project Inspired, a curated library of video interviews and case studies profiling some of the Arab world’s most impactful philanthropists and philanthropic initiatives, will help inspire engagement and discussion around the theme of strategic giving in the Middle East.

The project, which is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, aims to achieve this by spotlighting leading philanthropists and non-profit organisations from across the region, said Rosen, pictured below.

What is your perception of philanthropy in the Middle East?

I have been fortunate to travel to the region on a regular basis over the past five years, something I look forward to being able to do again before too long!

I have been struck by the enthusiasm and thoughtfulness that givers across the Middle East bring to the table. With a long history of philanthropy, the tradition of giving is deeply embedded in the region’s cultural norms and family values.

With that being said, there has been a rise in the number of private foundations and other giving vehicles, reflecting a growing shift towards a more formalised and long-term view to giving.

A great example is the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, which is one of the first private family foundations registered in the UAE that is not affiliated with a member of a royal or ruling family.

Philanthropists and philanthropic foundations in the region are playing an increasingly vocal and proactive role using their resources and expertise to strategically tackle major issues such as education and healthcare, empowerment of women, and building livelihoods, whether in their countries of origin, across the region, or even globally.

How is philanthropy in the Arab world different or similar to global philanthropy?

We see philanthropy in the Arab world experiencing many of the same shifts as global philanthropy. Philanthropists across the region are institutionalising their giving models and placing greater emphasis on long-term goals, measurement and evaluation, and collaboration.

Traditionally, there has been a reluctance among philanthropists in the Muslim world to speak about their giving, a trait that hindered collaboration and made it challenging to know the true scale of giving.

However, this history obscures the activities of a growing community of strategic givers who are championing new models and new tools such as online giving platforms.

The next generation of Arab philanthropists maintain a strong focus on giving with purpose and consistency to achieve optimal impact, using a systemic approach that is efficient, effective, and transparent.

With the growth and evolution of institutional philanthropy in the Arab world, we are seeing expanded collaboration and engagement with philanthropic actors in other countries and with multilateral initiatives.

What role has Covid-19 played in the development of philanthropy?

This is a transformative moment for philanthropy, globally and in the Arab world, sparking trends that will likely reshape future generations’ priorities for giving.

The pandemic has prompted philanthropists to give more, and give faster. Many are changing their grant-making approaches to deploy more capital than they had planned, with some doubling or quadrupling their payout rates.

Philanthropy has played an important role in building resilience at the community level, which has proved critical when responding to a complex crisis like Covid-19. We have seen philanthropic capital offer direct relief to overlooked communities and sectors, sometimes taking risks where governments and businesses cannot. Regional philanthropists have also stepped up to support global efforts to mitigate the health and economic impacts of the virus globally.

The Centre for Strategic Philanthropy at Cambridge University was launched last year to examine and enhance the impact of philanthropy both within and from global growth markets. The centre’s first research report, which looks at philanthropy in growth markets in the wake of the pandemic, highlighted that the pandemic has encouraged grantees in the global South to become more assertive in using their superior knowledge of local needs and imperatives.

The pandemic response also has demanded greater cooperation between donors and grant-makers. This has accelerated an ongoing shift to a new era of collective philanthropy, which requires pooling resources, aligning on priorities, and deploying funds rapidly and at scale to address the negative impacts of the pandemic.

Different stakeholders are working closer together and becoming even more receptive to new ideas and innovations to try to achieve greater and faster impact.

What purpose does Project Inspired serve and what does the Foundation hope to achieve through supporting it?

Too often, voices from the Middle East are missing in global philanthropy discussions and platforms, but we know they are here and strong.

The goal is to amplify the voices of leaders in philanthropy in the Middle East locally and internationally.

Engaging and inspiring philanthropists now is more important than ever, as governments and organisations around the world struggle to cope with the social and economic impact of Covid-19.

One of the foundation’s key goals is to inspire engagement, discussion, and debate around the theme of strategic giving in the Middle East. In a region which possesses the largest youth population in the world, we’re also looking at ways we can inspire the next generation of philanthropists to give more effectively as well, and platforms like Project Inspired are key to this.