Global payment tech major picks Dubai for regional HQ

Global payment technology major Adyen has picked Dubai to set up its regional HQ as it looks to build on its $365 billion worth of processed transactions last year.

Dubai International Financial Centre has welcomed Adyen, a company that has a market capitalisation of $80 billion.

The Dutch firm announced its expansion into the Middle East in November and has selected the DIFC as the location for its regional headquarters and is in other leading financial hubs across the world such as New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo.

DIFC as their regional office for the Middle East.

Adyen said the move will allow its existing merchant base to launch operations in the region seamlessly.

The DIFC’s financial ecosystem continues to attract global payments and technology players to the region in order to scale via accessing MEASA markets.

Adyen will join the community of growth stage start-ups, established financial services companies, venture capital and educational entities that are working together to create a bright future across financial and economic sectors, a statement said.

Arif Amiri, CEO, DIFC Authority said: “We are pleased that Adyen has selected DIFC as their regional office for the Middle East. They are joining the region’s largest, most innovative and forward-thinking community of more than 2,500 financial related businesses who are working with us to shape the future of the industry. We are confident that our connectivity, ecosystem, infrastructure, laws and regulations will help them expand successfully across the region.”

Arif Amiri, CEO, DIFC Authority

“Being part of DIFC’s ecosystem will help Adyen build out our offering to support the needs of both international as well as local merchants”, said Sander Maertens, head of Middle East at Adyen. “Opportunities in the Middle East region are prevalent. We are looking forward to growing in the region and DIFC was the natural choice for Adyen.”