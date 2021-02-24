UAE-based Shuaa Capital boss ‘bullish’ on post-Brexit Britain

Jassim AlSeddiqi, group CEO of UAE-based Shuaa Capital, has revealed he is “bullish” about the investment opportunities in the United Kingdom and said that its contentious and protracted exit from the European Union (EU) will have no bearing on future dealings with the country.

Four years after Britain voted to leave the union, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen brought the tortured Brexit process to an end on Christmas Eve, striking a deal to ensure zero-tariff trade in goods between Britain and its biggest trading partner following its split from the bloc.

The UAE is the UK’s fourth largest export market outside the EU and is the UK’s key trading partner in the region, making up 40 percent of GCC-UK trade.

And AlSeddiqi told the Arabian Business Forum that he expected that relationship to continue and prosper.

He said: “Personally I’m very much bullish about the UK, at least in our sector, which is real estate, and I believe for the long-term investor, for the longer-term perspective, it will be beneficial.

“Of course there are lots of controversies in how the economy has been handled over the past years and the various ups and downs in EU negotiations, but I think this is over now.”

Data from the UAE Ministry of Economy shows that the non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and UK in 2019 was valued at AED36.6 billion, of which, 27 percent were non-oil exports and re-exports standing at AED2.1bn and AED7.7bn, respectively.

While an agreement in December – signed by Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) and the UK Export Finance (UKEF) earlier this month – is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness, scale and scope of both countries’ exports through strategic partnership and cooperation.

“The effect of Brexit has already been priced in, in the past years. Today the best performing developed stock market is the UK. Again, this is because of its under-performance over the past years,” said AlSeddiqi.

“The real estate market has been growing significantly, I think eight percent was the growth in 2020. We are long-term investors and we are positive on the outlook for the UK in the next phase of this country, post-Brexit.”

In October last year, UK-based luxury property developer Northacre, one of the group companies of Shuaa Capital, which boasts assets under management worth over $14bn, topped out its latest mixed use development, The Broadway, in Westminster, London.

Stephen Anderson, global advisory markets Leader at PwC, said: “The UK now sees the GCC much more clearly. Clearly the UK is much more a champion for business and it sees the GCC as a very clear partner and will look to be more involved here in the next few years.”