Kuwait urged to set up $414m fund to help SMEs survive coronavirus crisis

The Kuwait Economic Society (KESOC) has called for the establishment of a KD125 million ($414 million) fund to help small and medium enterprises weather Covid-19 related lockdowns.

The document, published on Kuwaitimpakt.com, presents the critical state of Kuwait’s SMEs and proposes the establishment of a relief fund to cover rents and waive a range of government duties in an effort to resuscitate the sector.

To benefit from the grants, waivers and protections offered by the fund, which has already received the endorsement of Kuwait University’s College of Business Administration Excellence Centre, participating businesses must commit to trade with other fund benefactors, share data, and join an online procurement platform.

The proposal calls on the government to set up a two-year special purpose vehicle (SPV), which disburses grants to companies entering the fund voluntarily.

Benefits of joining the fund include the reimbursement of 25 percent of the annual rental value for companies; exemption on all government fees for one-year; waiving registration fees for commercial vehicles/fleets for one year; waiving fees on employee transfer and renewal for one year; waiving utilities fees for one year and streamlined SME loans from local banks.

Kuwait Economic Society chairman, Abdul Wahab Muhammad Al-Rasheed, said: “Our goal is to have this policy paper act as a catalyst for decision-makers in Kuwait to provide the much needed relief to small and medium enterprises and not delay it any longer.

“Kuwait’s economy has been plagued by many challenges over that last year and we aim, through this paper, to present a realistic and viable solution to the SME problem that can be implemented by decision makers.”

The proposal calls for the establishment of a board of directors of nine members to manage the Ina’ash SME Fund which would also be tasked with coordinating efforts to improve the SME ecosystem in Kuwait.

“Kuwait faces major economic challenges whose repercussions have multiplied in light of the global pandemic. Failure to move to save the small and medium enterprises sector will exacerbate the challenges even more,” said Mohammad Bader Al-Jouan, the head of the Public Policy Committee at the Kuwait Economic Society.

“Today, we are locked in a race against time to build a sustainable national economy away from oil by diversifying the production base and increasing the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product. Supporting and empowering small and medium enterprises is key to achieving this. Decision-makers should think about the cost of their inaction to the state budget. We believe that failure to properly address the situation will incur a heavy cost in the long run.”

The document was first published on Kuwaitimpakt.com, a platform purposely built to house original public policy papers, essays, and data-driven research on matters related to Kuwait’s economy.