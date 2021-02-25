S&P says Qatar developer Ezdan faces restructuring, default risk

Ezdan Holding Group faces the risk of debt restructuring or default as the Qatari real estate developer is yet to obtain credit-lines to meet upcoming maturities, according to S&P Global Ratings.

“Despite discussing payment option plans, the company is still in the negotiation stage of securing a committed credit line to address its significant upcoming debt maturities and amortization schedule,” according to the ratings agency. S&P cut Ezdan’s rating to CCC from B- with negative outlook.

Ezdan’s $500 million senior unsecured sukuk matures on May 18. The property developer also has about QR900m ($245m) of secured debt maturing in 2021 and QR2.7bn of sukuk and debt maturing next year, according to S&P.

