UAE immigration consultancies see surge in US green card applications

The UAE has seen a surge in filing for the coveted investment-linked US green card programme – or the EB-5 immigrant investment programme – since January. Primarily cash-rich Indians and Africans living in the UAE have begun to queue up to pursue the American dream.

The EB-5 investment programme could potentially expire in June under a sunset provision, and investors are rushing to apply to ensure their applications are processed, immigration consultants say.

“Since January, we have had an upsurge of about 200 percent in the number of individuals interested in the investment-linked US green card programme,” said Preeya Malik, managing director of the Dubai-based Step Global, a leading firm specializing in the US and Canadian immigration.

“One reason for this could be that people now are feeling more comfortable with the Biden administration in the US,” Malik said, adding that “last year, our numbers were very low.”

The new US administration under President Joe Biden, who took office in January, is seen to be more immigration-friendly, which has caused application stacks to swell.

“All clients currently on our EB-track are Indians and Africans,” Malik said.

In 2020, the total number of applicants for the EB-5 US visa programme shrunk to just 114 globally – a tiny fraction compared to the previous years.

In 2015, 14,737 applications were filed, which was the highest number in recent years.

Several factors have caused numbers to dwindle recently, including the required investment for the visa nearly doubling to $900,000, the Covid-19 pandemic and the extreme backlog for Indian nationals.

Preeya Malik, managing director of the Dubai-based Step Global.

Malik said a major issue this time is that the programme has a sunset provision, which if not renewed, means it will expire by June 30, 2021.

Malik said in preceding years, the EB-5 programme was attached to an omnibus bill which automatically renewed the program once a new budget was approved and passed. This time, the EB-5 programme has been left standing alone.

But there are indications that the programme could be renewed, with Senators Chuck Grassley and Patrick Leahy introducing The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act that aims to reauthorize the program through 2024 along with changes in regulation, which would better protect investors, decrease fraud, and improve the use of investor funds.

“If not approved on its own by the US Congress, the program will effectively expire and become obsolete, leaving overseas applicants with no direct investment route to a US green card,” she said.

J R Mitwasi, managing director of the Los Angeles-based Relevant Group.

J R Mitwasi, managing director of the Los Angeles-based Relevant Group, which collaborate with immigration advisory firms in the UAE to facilitate EB-5 aspirants with the application process.

Following the current growth, Mitwasi told Arabian Business the firm expects the trend to continue.

Mitwasi’s Relevant Group offers viable EB-5 projects – the latest being Tommie Hollywood Los Angeles in partnership with Hyatt Hotel – to prospective overseas applicants to secure their green cards as well as preserve their capital in Los Angeles’ real estate developments.

“We have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of foreign national investors inquiring and investing in our EB-5 green card investment program since end of January 2021,” Mitwasi said.

Tommie Hollywood Los Angeles.

Senior executives in other immigration services firms including CanAm Enterprises also confirmed the jump in the EB-5 applicants this year, fueled by wealthy individuals seeking stable residency for their families and safer and more risk-averse projects in which to invest.

The consultant also said though not many people are yet aware of the June expiry, but as it comes into limelight, more and more people are rushing to apply.

Applicants are required to invest $900,000 into approved projects spanning across the US in return for a green card for the investor, the investor’s spouse, and their children under 21 years of age under the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)-administered EB-5 immigrant investor programme.

The investment must also create jobs for at least 10 Americans.