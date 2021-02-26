Spanish minister eyes more foreign investment in and from the UAE

Spain is actively seeking to bolster its foreign direct investment (FDI) with the UAE, with its trade minister saying there is “scope for improvement” on the current multi-billion dollar deals.

The UAE’s FDI commitment in Spain has reached over €6 billion ($7.3 billion) while Spain’s investment in the UAE is valued at around €3 billion, according to Xiana Méndez, Spanish Minister of State for Trade.

In an interview with state news agency WAM, she said the UAE’s investments in strategic sectors in Spain, such as renewable energy, mines and other industries were “impressive”.

During her first official visit to the UAE this week, she added: “I think that we can do more and better and also diversify the scope of the sectors receiving these investments [into Spain].

“There is a lot that we can do in order to boost the Spanish investment here in Emirates. Even though these figures are impressive and important, especially because they have increased in recent years; still we can do more. There’s a scope for improvement.”

Spanish investments in the UAE are mostly concentrated in sectors related to agriculture, she said.

The minister revealed that Spain has initiated talks on a bilateral investment protection agreement with the UAE and once it is concluded, it will further enhance the investment flow between both countries.

“I think there’s a lot of interest from both sides in having this institutional framework to boost foreign direct investment in both directions,” she told WAM.

Recent reports also suggest Spain is in talks with sovereign wealth funds from several Gulf countries to co-invest in projects financed by European aid while Spain is also understood to be seeking to increase investment in the Gulf, particularly in infrastructure development.

Asked about the reports, Méndez said Spain’s plan of increased investments in the UAE’s infrastructure sector will have favour sustainable mobility, renewable energy, water and waste treatment.

On the investments from the Gulf, she said even without the European aid, Spain is a very attractive destination for foreign direct investment.

“Sovereign funds know that and that’s why they have been presenting huge projects to Spain during the last decade. But it is true that with the arrival of these European funds, we will have the chance to identify new projects that will transform our productive sector,” she told WAM.

In Abu Dhabi, she visited the International Defence Exhibition and the Naval Defence Exhibition (IDEX and NAVDEX) 2021 while in Dubai, the minister visited Gulfood 2021.

With the presence of 50 Spanish companies, the event is a great opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation in the food sector, she said.