UAE’s Amanat posts 83% drop in profits for 2020

Amanat Holdings, the GCC’s largest healthcare and education investment company, has revealed a net profit of $2.75 million for 2020, despite the economic impact of Covid-19, although this was down considerably by around 83 percent compared to the $16.3m profits announced in 2019.

The company reported total income of $19.2 million for the last 12 months, down 36.8 percent year-on-year, while income from investments was $15.3 million, a drop of 22.3 percent of 2019 figures.

Chief executive officer of Amanat, Dr. Mohamad Hamade, said: “Looking back at 2020, our results reflect our proactive response strategy that was focused on mitigating short-term impacts and positioning us for long-term growth.”

Dr. Mohamad Hamade, Chief executive officer of Amanat.

The company witnessed a strong end to the year, with income from education investments increasing 67 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, while losses from healthcare investments narrowed by 24.6 percent over the same period.

As a result, for the three-month period, income from investments were $10.7 million, up 95.4 percent against Q4 2019.

Chairman Hamad Al Shamsi, said: “In 2020 we focused on building stronger foundations operationally at the corporate and portfolio level. While this did result in a series of one-off items as a result of a series of restructuring, our team proactively addressed the challenges and remained focused on building value across our portfolio while ensuring our assets continued operating efficiently.”

He added: “With FY-2020 behind us, we will look closely at improving our earnings further to ensure adequate and above market dividend returns to our shareholders. We have built a clear pathway to achieve this through potential divestments, transforming minority stakes into majority investments to consolidate the ‘platform model’ more coherently and investing in assets that have the potential to grow earnings whether through recycled cash or through raising debt.”

Al Shamsi added that Amanat still has cash at hand of $124.3 million.

Amanat’s chairman, Hamad Abdulla Al Shamsi.

Amanat has deployed a total of $571.8 million since inception, utilising over 84 percent of its $680.7 million paid up capital.

Amanat’s healthcare platform includes International Medical Centre (IMC), a 300-bed multi-disciplinary hospital based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sukoon, a provider of acute extended care, critical care and home care medical services also in Jeddah; and the Royal Hospital for Women and Children (RHWC), in Bahrain. The company’s education platform, meanwhile, includes Taaleem; Abu Dhabi University Holding Company; Middlesex University Dubai; and BEGiN, a US-based award-winning education technology company. Amanat also owns the real estate assets of the North London Collegiate School in Dubai.