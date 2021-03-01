Gulf Capital exits from seven-year ECDC Holding investment

Gulf Capital has successfully exited its investment in ECDC, a leading oil and gas drilling and production services provider in the Middle East and Africa.

The company is part of ADES Investments Holding Ltd. which is the major shareholder in ADES International, a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Gulf Capital, a leading growth markets alternative investment firm, partnered with the founding shareholders of ECDC and invested in the company in 2014 to finance organic and inorganic growth opportunities, including investments in the energy sector in Egypt. A 2017 follow-on investment further supported the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Dr Karim El Solh, CEO of Gulf Capital, said: “We are proud to have supported the exceptional management team at the group since 2014, which was instrumental to the success of the group with a clear and ambitious growth plan and strong execution on the ground.”

Gulf Capital currently manages over $2.5 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles, with a focus on sectors such as technology, fintech, healthcare, business services and sustainability.