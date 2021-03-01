Abu Dhabi bank inks deal to acquire mortgages worth $300m

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of approximately 1,000 mortgages from Abu Dhabi Finance (ADF).

ADCB said the transaction provides further growth for its retail and SME businesses, adding that the assets, with a gross book value of AED1.1 billion ($300 million) comprise approximately 76 percent residential mortgages and 24 percent commercial mortgages.

All the mortgages are conventional, with just under half of the portfolio collateralised by real estate in Abu Dhabi, and the remainder distributed across Dubai and other emirates in the UAE, the bank said in a statement.

The acquisition of the mortgage portfolio from ADF further increases the scale of the ADCB’s home finance business and introduces more customers to its range of products and services, the statement added.

ADF customers are expected to transfer to the ADCB banking platform during the first half of 2021, subject to the transaction receiving approval from the Central Bank of the UAE and other relevant authorities.

Arup Mukhopadhyay, head of the Consumer Banking Group at ADCB, said: “The acquisition of this collateralised portfolio expands our mortgage book, enhancing the diversification of our assets and customer base.

“The bank continues to invest significantly to provide a leading real estate finance offering. We have enhanced our digital capabilities and partnered with leading property companies to offer attractive and comprehensive home purchase packages.”

Chris Taylor, CEO at Abu Dhabi Finance, added: “Abu Dhabi Finance has been a leader in mortgage finance in the UAE for over a decade, and has built up an impressive portfolio of assets… We would like to thank all our clients whom we have been immensely proud to have served over the years. I am confident they will benefit from continued service excellence as they transition to ADCB.”

The deal comes as the value of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi in 2020 totalled AED74 billion, with 19,000 transactions being executed.

A report by the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the emirate’s annual real estate transactions indexes revealed that real estate sales in 2020 amounted to AED30 billion made up of 8,000 transactions while mortgages accounted for AED44 billion.