India may offer tax relief to non-resident Indians stranded at home during pandemic

Expat Indians in the Gulf stuck back home for most of 2020 due to coronavirus now fear they may have to pay income tax on their typically tax-free income.

India’s tax body – the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) – in a circular issued late Wednesday said they would look into the situation so that expats stuck in India would not have to pay income tax in India for the fiscal year ending March 31.

Under India’s residency rules, a person who stays in the country for more than 182 days will be considered as a resident for taxpaying purpose.

India had a particularly strict lockdown, meaning many couldn’t travel back to the Gulf, and some stayed in the country for more than the allotted days.

Those working in the UAE and other Gulf countries do not pay income tax, and Indians living there avoid paying taxes back home because of their non-resident Indian (NRI) status.

India has signed double taxation avoidance treaties with the Gulf countries which protect NRIs working there from having to pay taxes in India.

CBDT, however, said though there does not appear a possibility of double taxation of their income in 2020-21 due to the safeguards in the domestic law and tax treaties.

But the body said it would still obtain information from NRIs about possible situations of double taxation.

For this, CBDT has said that expats stuck in India, pushing them over the 182 day limit, would have a chance to explain their situation through the end of March.

“After understanding the possible situations of double taxation, the board shall examine whether any relaxation is required to be provided in this matter and if required, then whether general relaxation can be provided for a class of individuals or specific relaxation is required to be provided in individual cases,” CBDT said.

Dubai-based human resource department heads of India-based corporate groups told Arabian Business that their companies had allowed their employees to work from home in India during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

“Yes we did allow people to work from their homes in India or from remote locations during the Covid-19 times. It was based on need basis and by exception from their leaders,” said the global human resources head of a GCC-based corporate group.

“During that time no salary was cut,” the person, who wished not to be identified because of internal communication policies, told Arabian Business.

India-based corporate groups in the GCC allowed expat Indian employees to work from home in India.

According to senior human resource executives, there were also cases when the new hires during the pandemic period had to work from India for a long time, during which period their UAE salary was reduced to match the local Indian salary.

“In those cases, the tax was settled as per the Indian income tax laws by those employees and that much were adjusted in their payouts. When they joined their UAE jobs, their salary was reinstated as per UAE offer,” a senior human resource executive said.

As per Indian tax laws, a resident’s global income gets taxed in India, while a non-resident only has to pay taxes on income earned in India.