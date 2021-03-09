Bahrain bank waives loan fees for coronavirus vaccinated customers

A Bahraini bank is waiving loan fees for customers vaccinated against Covid-19 in the latest regional initiative aimed at encouraging uptake of the jab.

Al Salam Bank is offering financing solutions with no administrative fees, including personal and property facilities as well as the Mazaya social housing program.

To benefit from the offer, customers will be required to show an official medical certificate or the Kingdom’s ‘BeAware’ application as confirmation of their status.

Al Salam Bank’s Head of Retail Banking Mohammed Buhijji said: “We are proud to launch the Al Salam Initiative, which aims to encourage all eligible members of the Bahraini community to take the vaccine against Covid-19, as a crucial step towards protecting themselves as individuals as well as the greater community.

“Granting a waiver of administrative fees on all financing facilities to all our customers who have been vaccinated is a reflection of our ongoing support to the public during the current circumstances.”

Recent announcements across the GCC have included discounted driving lessons, free coffee and complimentary taxi journeys.

Last week Bahrain Grand Prix announced that those vaccinated or who had recovered from the virus would be eligible to buy tickets for this year’s Formula One season opener.