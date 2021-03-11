UAE-Pakistan remittances grow despite depressed global outflows

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a seismic impact on international flows of migrant remittances.

The World Bank estimates that global remittances fell by 7 percent in 2020, surpassing the 5 percent decline seen during the global financial crisis in 2009.

However, two of the world’s largest recipients of remittances, Pakistan and Bangladesh, registered a rise in flows in 2020 compared with 2019 – 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively, according to World Bank data.

“In Pakistan and Bangladesh, increased remittance inflows were likely tied to factors unique to 2020. These included the repatriation of overseas savings by nationals returning home after losing their jobs; this trend was especially notable in the Gulf economies, which suffered greatly amid the crash in oil prices and tourism,” noted a new report from research firm Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The headline rise in remittances was probably also prompted by the shift in flows to formal channels, as travel restrictions complicated the informal transfer of remittances across borders, said the report.

Pakistanis working abroad sent home more than $2 billion for the eighth consecutive month in January 2021, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE emerging as the biggest contributors to the remittance inflows in recent months.

UAE-Pakistan remittances in January 2021 were recorded at $2.3 billion, up by 19 percent from a year earlier, the country’s central bank said.

Pakistanis living and working in Saudi Arabia and the UAE contributed the highest inflows during from July 2020 to January 2021 amounting to $7.9 billion in total.

Bangladesh boost

Bangladesh received $2.47 billion as remittances in fiscal year (FY) 2020 from the UAE, according to Bangladesh Bank data. In the FY 2019-20, the country’s remittance inflow hit a new record of $18.20 billion, up by 10.87 percent compared to FY 2018-19.

The introduction of new remittance tax incentives by the authorities – in 2020 by Pakistan and in 2019 by Bangladesh – could have boosted flows, but those effects may well be temporary, the EIU said.

“The one-off nature of these factors increases the risk of remittances falling in 2021. This could be problematic for Pakistan and Bangladesh, which both ran pre-Covid-19 current-account deficits and rely on remittances for a sizeable share of current-account credits – 40 percent and 29 percent, respectively, in 2019,” said the research firm.

Despite the overall record foreign currency received from Bangladeshi migrant workers, remittance inflows from five countries – the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Italy and Bahrain – witnessed a decline.

Bangladeshi remittance from the UAE in FY20, the second largest remittance source, was down by 2.67 percent compared to $2.54 billion in the last fiscal year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

Bangladesh received $1.37 billion from Kuwait, the fourth largest remittance sending country, down 6.22 percent compared to $1.46 billion on the previous year.

India and China

China and India saw their remittance inflows fall by 13 percent and nine percent respectively in 2020, compared to 2019.

“However, [China and India] face only modest pressures on their current accounts, and should therefore be able to navigate the drop in remittances without encountering serious issues,” said the EIU.

The UAE tops the list of NRI remittances to India, according to India’s Ministry of Overseas Affairs.

Arabian Business has previously reported that remittances to India from the Gulf region are bucking the global trend and “booming” despite the economic turmoil imposed by the coronavirus, with many Indian banks reporting growth of up to 20 percent.

The rise in NRI (non-resident Indian) remittances during April–July 2020 from the Gulf region were said to propelled by the twin factors of a plunge in rupee value and expat Indians rushing to move part of their savings home in the wake of uncertainty related to the global pandemic.

Many leading Kerala-based banks such as Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, CSB Bank, as well as national banks such as SBI and PNB are understood to be among the banks that have seen positive growth in NRI remittances during April-July period.

The UAE tops the list of NRI remittances to India, followed by the US, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, according to India’s Ministry of Overseas Affairs.

Lingering Covid-19 effects

A further 7 percent global drop in remittances is expected in 2021, owing to the pandemic’s lingering effects on the global economy, according to the World Bank.

Recessions in host countries have made it difficult for migrants to send money home, as they face increasing precariousness and unemployment, said the EIU report.

Meanwhile, lockdowns and travel restrictions have created new obstacles to mobility, preventing would-be migrants from working overseas, it said.

“The drop in remittances spells trouble for many emerging economies that have already been hit hard by the global economic recession,” said the EIU. “Many developing countries rely on remittances as a source of external financing that now eclipses overseas development assistance and even foreign direct investment.”