Abu Dhabi royal’s takeover of English football club ‘falls through’

The sale of an English football club to a company owned by Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan has reportedly fallen through.

While there is no official statement from the Championship club yet, media reports from the UK said Derby County owner and chairman Mel Morris will look to progress talks with other interested parties after negotiations with Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited, owned by Bin Zayed International were called off.

In November, Derby County said that a deal had been agreed “in principle” for the sale but Sheikh Khaled, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, is now reportedly out of the frame.

Deadlines came and went but the deal was not closed, reports said, adding that there there are three interested parties waiting in the wings.

The fee for the club is reported to be around £60 million ($78 million).

Sheikh Khaled has previously attempted to buy into English football, with a £2 billion offer for Liverpool rebuffed by Fenway Sports Group in 2018 and a bid for Newcastle in 2019 falling through.

Morris took control of Derby in 2015 but despite major investment in transfers and wages that have seen the club run up huge losses, they have failed to secure a return to the riches of the Premier League.

The club’s Pride Park stadium was sold to a company controlled by Morris for £81 million in 2018 to avoid falling foul of the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.