Saudi Arabia spent $4.5 billion on industrial support last year

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund said it provided $4.5 billion in pandemic support last year, mostly to small businesses, as the kingdom looked to prop up firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The loans were handed out to 201 businesses “in the field of industry, mining, energy, and logistic services,” SIDF, as the fund is known, said in a statement Thursday. The SIDF figures shed more light on the scale of a package of measures the kingdom took last year to help small firms, which also included a $20.5 billion loan deferral program put in place by the central bank.

The industrial fund, created in the 1970s, was established to provide medium and long-term loans to the private industrial sector. In June, the fund launched initiatives worth about $1 billion to support more than 500 industrial businesses hurt by the virus. It included deferment and restructuring of loan instalments.

SIDF began financing energy, logistics and mining projects in the kingdom in 2019.

Ibrahim Almojel, Chief Executive Officer of SIDF, said the fund would continue its contributions this year, “aiming to attract investments and transform the kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub.”