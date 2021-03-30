Saudi giant Binladin set to update lenders on transformation plan

Binladin International Holding Group (BIHG), the parent of Saudi Arabia’s largest construction company, is scheduled to host an all-lender meeting via a webinar on Wednesday.

This meeting will be followed by a series of sessions over the coming days to cover detailed topics and the mechanics of the organisation’s ongoing transformation programme, it said in a statement.

The Jeddah-based company is currently attempting one of the Middle East’s biggest corporate-debt revamps, for which it’s being advised by US investment bank Houlihan Lokey. The government of Saudi Arabia, through the Finance Ministry, owns 36.22 percent in the holding company.

The conglomerate, founded in 1931, was for decades the royal family’s favoured builder until a deadly accident in Makkah six years ago, pictured below, resulted in it being banned from taking on new projects for about eight months.

Its woes were compounded as work across the Middle East dried up in the wake of a slump in oil prices and the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has put thousands of employees on indefinite leave in recent months.

Following a previous all-lender webinar held at the end of last year, BIHG and its advisors said they have made considerable progress in advancing the transformation programme and recapitalisation proposal.

BIHG CEO Khalid AlGwaiz said: “It is the group’s intention to ensure fair, transparent and equitable treatment of all stakeholders’ rights, while also positioning the business for significant opportunities ahead.

“A consortium of advisors, alongside lead advisor Houlihan Lokey, has been put in place to progress the operational turnaround and balance sheet recapitalisation. Ongoing engagement with our stakeholder community is expected as we advance the company towards substantial market opportunities.

“It is important to note that BIHG operates in a market with substantial opportunities that would allow it to regain its market leadership post capitalisation. Those include the giga and mega development projects currently underway as well as the massive contracts award growth expected in the kingdom.”

BIHG is 36.22 percent owned by Istidama, an investment arm of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Finance. The remaining 63.78 percent is owned by the Binladin Company for Development and Commercial Investment.