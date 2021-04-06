Online payment solution Stripe makes its way to Dubai

The global technology company Stripe has set up shop in Dubai as the online payments company makes its first entrance to the Middle East market.

Businesses operating online in the UAE can use Stripe to accept online payments, make payouts and mitigate fraud, a statement from the company said. The move also means it’s now easier for the millions of businesses that use Stripe to offer products and services in the UAE.

“The UAE is a thriving hub for technology, supported by strong investor appetite, internet-savvy consumers, and an open, innovative ecosystem of business leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Matt Henderson, EMEA Business Lead at Stripe.

Stripe’s market entry – supported via a partnership with Network International – will provide UAE-based businesses with the infrastructure they need to better connect with users around the world and trade internationally.

“Similarly, the pool of tech talent in the Middle East is growing very rapidly. However, companies still face challenges when trying to accept payments, make payouts, and manage the financial side of internet businesses. Stripe removes these complexities so businesses can focus on what makes them special,” he said.

The total value of digital payment transactions in the UAE has more than doubled in the last two years, with $18.5 billion of transactions in 2020, as lockdown measures accelerated a surge in online commerce. The growth of UAE e-commerce is forecast to continue, with the sector expected to add nearly another $10 billion over the next two years.

Stripe, founded in 2010 and headquartered in the US, processes hundreds of billions of dollars each year for millions of businesses around the world and is reportedly the highest valued company to come out of Silicon Valley.

The online payments company, which competes with PayPal, Adyen and Square, finished its latest funding round a few weeks ago, bringing its value to $95 billion.

“We are delighted to welcome Stripe to the region and believe it will play a key role in cementing Dubai’s position as a global tech and talent hub. Fintech is at the heart of digital transformation. It is an engine of growth accelerating digitalisation across many knowledge-based sectors,” Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said.

For businesses looking to scale up, Stripe’s entrance is a positive, said Roland Daher, CEO of AstroLabs.