New Finablr owners announce ‘ambitious expansion plans’ for troubled UAE payments firm

The new owners of troubled Finablr have announced “ambitious expansion plans” as they attempt to bring the UAE-based payments firm back from the financial brink.

The UAE-Israeli consortium of Prism Group AG & Royal Strategic Partners teamed up in December to buy the assets of Finablr Plc, the London-listed payments firm that collapsed after disclosing more than $1 billion in hidden debts.

Amir Nagammy, chief executive of Prism Group AG, said: “We are pleased to confirm that our initial due diligence on the acquisition of Finablr Ltd is complete and we are looking forward to winning regulatory approval for the deal so that we can stabilise the business and implement our ambitious expansion plans.”

A statement on Tuesday said that legal global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal Middle East will help the consortium with due diligence on future acquisitions as well as the “transformation and expansion of the Finablr Ltd management team”.

Dr Hamad Al-Ali, CEO of Royal Strategic Partners, said: “Alvarez & Marsal will play a key role in helping us to identify and complete M&A opportunities and advise us on the creation of a new corporate structure for Finablr.

“We have assembled an advisory team that is well-placed to help us realise our plan to build a major regional fintech company, which will play a pivotal role in the regional economy.”

Prism Group AG & Royal Strategic Partners announced last month that it was in advanced takeover discussions with BFC Group Holdings, the Bahrain-based remittance firm whose products include BFC Forex and BFC Payments.

The deal, which would create the largest remittance services and currency exchange group in the MENA region, with licenses to operate in over 30 countries, is expected to be finalised by the second quarter of this financial year.

Finablr, which once had a market value of 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion), revealed in April last year about $1 billion of debt hidden from its board that may have been used for unauthorised purposes, compounding a scandal that pushed its sister firm NMC Health Plc into administration.

Its foreign-exchange businesses and payment-technology operations include one of the largest foreign currency firms in the Arabian Gulf, UAE Exchange. When Finablr faced potential insolvency, the UAE central bank stepped in and oversaw the operations of UAE Exchange, which serves a key role in helping foreign workers send money home.

Indian billionaire BR Shetty, the founder and former CEO of NMC Health, owned 66 percent of shares in Finablr.

Shetty has vowed to clear his name after his own legal and forensic investigations revealed “serious fraud and wrongdoing appears to have taken place at NMC, Finablr, as well as within some of my private companies, and against me personally”.