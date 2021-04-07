UAE food giant Agthia set to continue acquisitions spree with Egyptian deal

Abu Dhabi-based food major Agthia Group has continued its recent spate of acquisitions by approving a deal to buy a majority stake in Ismailia Investments (Atyab), an Egyptian producer of frozen processed chicken and beef products.

Ismailia Investments has a portfolio of four brands – Atyab, Meatland, Shiketita and Furat – catering to the value, economy and premium segments of the Egyptian market.

It has a processing capacity of around 70,000 tons per year through its facilities and production lines, including a 60,000 sqm manufacturing facility.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chairman of Agthia Group, said: “This acquisition is a continuation of our strategy to position Agthia as the leading FMCG player in the MENA region. Egypt is a key growth market for Agthia, and Atyab operates in a sector that is fast-growing and attractive. We are confident that this transaction will create new opportunities for Agthia and deliver enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Alan Smith (pictured below), CEO of Agthia Group, said: “The proposed acquisition of Atyab presents a significant opportunity for Agthia to expand in the processed protein sector following our recent announcement of board approval to acquire Nabil Foods… Furthermore, there are significant cost, revenue synergies and enhanced distribution capabilities that we will be able to capitalise on by adding Atyab to our existing Egyptian operations.”

The acquisition would see Agthia acquiring a majority stake of 75.02 percent in Ismailia Investments with Atyab leader Attito Raslan retaining a stake.

The acquisition is subject to obtaining customary closing conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals, a statement said.

In February, the company announced that its board of directors had approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Nabil Foods, a producer of frozen and chilled processed protein products.

In January, it said that it had successfully completed its transaction to acquire Al Faysal Bakery and Sweets, one of Kuwait’s leading industrial bakeries.

Agthia, part of ADQ, has assets in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Turkey and employs more than 4,000 employees.