Over 18,000 new jobs created as Dubai boosts status as foreign investment magnet

Dubai created more than 18,000 new jobs on the back of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2020 which supported 455 projects worth AED24.7 billion ($6.7 billion), according to data from the Dubai FDI Monitor.

The figures, released by the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an agency of Dubai Economy, showed that an estimated 18,325 new jobs were created despite the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The performance placed Dubai among the top global FDI locations in 2020, ranking first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and fourth globally in attracting greenfield FDI capital, according to the Financial Times’ fDi Markets.

The 455 FDI projects implemented in Dubai in 2020 exceeded the annual average of 441 over the past five years, reaffirming Dubai’s strong FDI location fundamentals as well as its economic resilience.

The United States was the top source country, accounting for 21 percent of FDI capital and 22 percent of FDI projects. France (16 percent), Japan (11 percent), the United Kingdom (7 percent), and Germany (6 percent) made up the top five source countries for FDI capital while the UK (14 percent), France (6 percent), India (6 percent) and the Netherlands (4 percent) made up the top five in FDI projects.

Dubai also achieved a record global market share in greenfield FDI projects, attracting 2.1 percent of all such projects in 2020, exceeding the 2 percent mark for the first time.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s regional leadership and global prominence in FDI attraction and future economic opportunities for global businesses and startups are the result of the great vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that laid solid foundations for Dubai’s emergence as a smart and sustainable city of the future, the main gateway to regional growth markets, and a pivotal hub in the global economy.”

He added: “Dubai’s sustained FDI flows and its leading position in regional and global rankings as a major FDI destination in 2020, reflect the continued attractiveness of Dubai’s investment environment and the confidence of the investor community in Dubai’s future economic potential.

“Dubai’s success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and starting the recovery phase in record time is a testament to our commitment to provide the best investment environment in the world and transform global challenges into new opportunities for growth, driven by technology and innovation, and powered by Emirati and global talent, making Dubai the best place in the world to work, live, and invest.”

Dubai’s FDI performance in 2020 was achieved in the face of challenging global investment circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

According to the Global Investment Trends Monitor published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global FDI “collapsed” in 2020, falling 42 percent from AED5.5 trillion in 2019 to an estimated AED3.15 trillion.

Sami Al Qamzi (pictured below), director general, Dubai Economy, said: “Dubai’s economy has continued to demonstrate high levels of resilience, diversity, and speed of adapting to changes, supported by its world-class infrastructure, legislation, and ease of doing business.”

He added: “Dubai has become a pivotal hub in the global economy, offering growth and expansion opportunities for investors across strategic and future-oriented sectors in financial services, logistics, hospitality and trade as well as leading Industry 4.0 technologies, accelerating digital transformation across all sectors, industries, and smart city services in Dubai.

“We look forward to supporting this success, growth, and expansion as we move to a new phase of sustainable economic growth and future opportunities, inspired by our leadership’s vision and enabled by strategic plans and government initiatives, as we get ready to host Expo 2020 Dubai and share new opportunities arising from the 2040 Urban Plan.”