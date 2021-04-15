Group 42 behind Hayat-Vax receives investment from US-based Silver Lake

The money will help G42, as the artificial intelligence and cloud computing company is known, scale in the UAE and in international markets. The investment is said to be around $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We are honoured to partner with a world-class investor like Silver Lake and proud to be among their cutting-edge portfolio of technology leaders,” said Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42.

G42 has been integral to the UAE’s coronavirus response and partnered with Chinese companies to boost testing capacity and vaccine development. As China and the UAE to locally produce the Sinopharm vaccine, dubbed Hayat-Vax regionally, G42 is behind efforts to ramp up production to 200 million doses annually.

Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, will join the G42 board of directors, which is led by its Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Last month, G42 partnered with Serco, a British outsourcing company to promote technology adoption by Middle East governments. Last November, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fun Mubadala Investment Company invested in G42 and during the transaction the company acquired Injazat and Khazna. Mubadala, which has a $232 billion portfolio, is a minority shareholder in G42 and Silicon Valley-based Silver Lake. Last September the Abu Dhabi fund invested $2 billion in Silver Lake on a long-term investment strategy spanning for 25 years.

In the pre-coronavirus era, G42 has been instrumental in the area of healthcare, putting its world ranked supercomputer, Artemis, to work as part of a national project launched by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, to decode the human genome in order to improve patient care for the entire population.