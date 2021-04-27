Dubai’s DIFC welcomes first cross-border merger using Companies Law

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the completion of the first cross-border merger using DIFC’s Companies Law.

The transaction uses a highly complex ‘reverse triangular merger’ structure, seeing United Arab Chemical Carriers Limited (UACC) join forces with United Overseas Group Limited (UOG) with the backing of a newly formed investor consortium, DIFC said in a statement.

The enlarged group will continue to be known as United Arab Chemical Carriers Limited.

It is the first time the merger provisions under the DIFC Companies Law have been used for a merger of this nature and paves the way for its increased use.

The DIFC Companies Law was updated in 2018 and included a rewrite of the merger requirements in the DIFC.

DIFC’s merger provisions are less detailed and more user-friendly than those under the UK regime and enable both public and private companies established in DIFC to merge with other companies, including those established in jurisdictions outside the financial hub.

Salmaan Jaffery, chief business development officer at DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC continues to build on its reputation as a global financial centre thanks to our world class user-friendly legal and regulatory framework.

“This is the first cross-border merger using DIFC’s Companies Law and we expect to see more in the future. We remain focused on delivering best-in-class support for businesses to ensure they have the opportunities to grow and scale within our community and across the region.”

Jacques Visser, chief legal officer at DIFC Authority, added: “We are pleased to see DIFC’s Companies Law being used in this novel manner to facilitate a complex cross-border merger.

“DIFC prides itself on delivering best-in-class legal and regulatory structures, tailored for our region and that’s why we introduced the updated Companies Law. This merger sets a strong precedent for successful M&A in DIFC and demonstrates the benefits of the unique legal framework which DIFC offers.”

Scott Cairns (pictured above), managing director of Creation Business Consultants, told Arabian Business: “The simplified laws regarding mergers help to alleviate any additional bureaucracy between regulating authorities that may ordinarily be required to grant approval for M&A transactions.

“Some of the detail of the previous UK-based provisions has been removed to enable the new provisions to provide a more practical application.”

He added: “In short, it looks like these simplified laws reduce the need for regulators to conduct massive amounts of anti-competitive investigations before providing any approvals. In other jurisdictions, this normally slows/stalls/stops many mergers as governmental departments often find reasons why a merger could result in an abuse of market power if their size or market strength can be used in an unfair manner.

“The regulators still have the power to veto such situations, but it appears DIFC are taking a more pragmatic, commercial approach to promote business rather than install regulations that stop it.The upside of this could be that people conduct M&A deals with a DIFC company involved as they feel approval from the regulator will be slightly easier/faster.”