Dubai Investments rebounds from loss to post AED123m net profit in Q1

Dubai Investments has announced a surge in first quarter net profit after making a loss in the year-earlier period.

The company, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, reported a Q1 net profit of AED123.8 million compared to a loss of AED6.8 million in the same period last year.

Total income increased to AED637.6 million compared to AED464.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, on the back of strong performances led by the manufacturing, services and investments segments, while the real estate segment has remained resilient, the company said in a statement.

It added that its total assets remained stable, increasing to around AED22 billion from AED21.8 billion as of the end of 2020. Total equity also increased to around AED12.2 billion from AED12 billion over the same period.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Dubai Investments vice chairman and CEO, said: “The results in the first quarter of 2021 highlight the strong performance and resilience of our business model during what continues to be a challenging time for our region and the world.

“Our performance this quarter reflects the impact of our sustainable growth strategy, with a focus on diversification. We expect the momentum to continue through the year which will aid us in achieving our targets and delivering on various projects.”

He added that the recent acquisition of further interest in National General Insurance Co demonstrated the company’s commitment to “unlocking growth opportunities and delivering superior returns for our shareholders”.

“As the global economy and the real estate sector continue to show signs of improvement, we are well positioned for continued growth driven by future opportunities,” he said

Dubai Investments has a paid-up capital of AED4.25 billion and currently holds 35 subsidiaries operating in key sectors including construction, real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education and financial investments across the UAE and the Middle East.