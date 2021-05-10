Dubai’s Shuaa Capital records highest Q1 profits in a decade

Net profits attributable to shareholders reached AED25 million ($6.8m) for the Dubai-based firm, and operating income reached AED45 million, the company reported in a statement on Monday. Revenues of AED102 million showed a 42 percent increase year on year.

“With Q1 profits having hit a 10-year high, the landmark transactions and the momentum we are currently seeing across the firm going into Q2 have both been very encouraging and reinforce our commitment to the continued execution of our strategic agenda,” Jassim Alseddiqi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Shuaa Capital.

The statement said: “Although this is against a weaker 2020 comparative, as Q1 2020 saw the early effects of the global pandemic, these results represent the fourth consecutive quarter of profitability for the group despite the continued impact of Covid-19 on the economic landscape.”

Looking ahead to Q2, Shuaa is looking toward a “healthy pipeline of activity and deals across the platform, including some transactions which saw delays in completion in the first quarter of the year.”

Specifically, the statement noted that Shuaa will look to develop its activities in tech investment and within the Islamic investment space, and have planned to launch new funds to support these activities.

In January, Shuaa invested in now Nasdaq-listed music streaming service Anghami, and in March the company backed UAE-based AgTech start-up Pure Harvest. Shuaa led the $50 million sukuk in Pure Harvest Smart Farms as the company eyes expansion.

“We have further solidified our platform and have successfully concluded our merger integration program. Our focus now shifts onto growth and transformation with significant hiring across the platform, new product launches and differentiated value propositions for our clients,” Alseddiqi said.