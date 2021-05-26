Why a failure to invest in mature tax technology systems is like ‘riding a bicycle in a Formula One race’

The combination of advancing technology, evolving tax regimes and determined enforcement is creating a potential perfect storm for organisations as tax payers in the region, according to the inaugural Middle East Tax Leaders Survey, from consultancy giants PwC.

The results revealed around 70 percent of those surveyed admitted managing risk is their biggest external challenge. However, only ten percent of organisations described themselves as well prepared to face tax authorities.

It found that less than ten percent reported having a mature tax technology system and almost 50 percent said they had serious issues with tax data quality – but some 39 percent said they did not have, or had not been allocated, an adequate budget.

The report described the investment as “one of the most critical that organisations in the Middle East will make in the coming months and years”.

It added: “This is a no-mistakes environment and organisations must make the best use of available technology in order to protect themselves. Without significant investment in technology, organisations are riding a bicycle in a Formula One race.”

While Mark Schofield, tax and legal services Leader, PwC Middle East, told Arabian Business, it should not be a question of organisations being able to afford necessary technology, they simply can’t afford not to invest, although money wasn’t the only problem.

He said: “There’s two issues. Issue number one is having the budget yourself to actually do it or getting the budget from the CFO. Issue number two, is actually getting time from the IT team to help you do it because clearly businesses are operating lots of different technology and there’s a limited amount of resource capacity.

Mark Schofield, tax and legal services leader, PwC Middle East

“I remember dealing with a client in another part of the world, and even though they had the budget for doing the activity, they couldn’t get on the IT team’s roster or schedule of priorities for that year.”

According to the report, the cost of getting tax reporting and compliance wrong is high – filing incorrect information in Saudi Arabia, for example, could attract a penalty of between five and 25 percent of the value of the tax, which should have to be declared.

Howard Hull, group tax director, Al Futtaim Group, said: “I think there are three themes we are seeing across the board in this post-Covid-19 environment – more taxes, more transparency and more audits.”

The report said that Middle East tax authorities are “arguably already amongst the most advanced in the world in terms of digitisation”, including the use of electronic payments and online portals.

Howard Hull, group tax director, Al Futtaim Group

Schofield said the next step is e-invoicing, which is already being rolled out across the region and is due to be launched in Saudi in December.

“E-invoicing is going to be a big challenge for businesses when that comes in, in Saudi and I’m sure that other countries will be hot on the heels of Saudi in terms of rolling this out,” he said. “I think a major focus for people is how do you get your data tax ready and how do you make sure that the data is accurate and right to support the position you’re taking so that you manage your tax risk.”

Issues surrounding taxation have been brought to the forefront in recent years with the introduction of VAT in a number of GCC countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and, most recently, Oman. While the initial rate was agreed at five percent, last year Saudi tripled that in the face of low oil prices and economic challenges exacerbated by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Oman, meanwhile, has also indicated a desire to implement income tax in the sultanate, from next year.

Schofield said: “I think the one thing that is certain is that if we were sitting here in ten years’ time looking back, the tax landscape will look very different from the way that it does now.

“Historically the Gulf countries have been viewed as being a no-tax regime. I don’t think we’ll ever be high-tax, but I think we’ll go from no-tax to low-tax, I think that is a guaranteed certainty. The only question is how the governments choose to do that and over what timescale.”

The survey also revealed the need for organisations to build positive relationships with tax authorities, with 57 percent of respondents saying that managing that relationship is a strategic priority in the next one to three years.