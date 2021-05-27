UAE foreign assets rise to over $106bn by the end of Q1

Foreign assets held by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) increased to AED392.4 billion ($106.8 billion) by the end of the first quarter of 2021, up 1 percent compared to the previous quarter.

A new CBUAE report ascribed the growth mainly to AED85.9 billion quarterly increases in foreign securities and other foreign assets by 25.7 percent, overshadowing a reduction in current account balances and deposits with banks abroad by 26.1 percent.

The report also highlighted the performance of the country’s twin bourses, with Abu Dhabi’s quarterly average financial market index rising by 17 percent during Q1.

Capitalisation of companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) surged by AED101 billion reaching AED826.7 billion at the end of the first quarter while the value of trading also rose by 74.7 percent to reach AED50.3 billion.

However on an annual basis, the Abu Dhabi financial market index fell by 3.3 percent, CBUAE added.

Dubai’s quarterly average financial market index showed growth of 9.2 percent during Q1 with capitalisation of companies listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) increasing by AED25.2 billion, reaching AED353.9 billion by the end of the first quarter.

The value of trading rose by 4.8 percent reaching AED15.4 billion. On an annual basis, the Dubai financial market index decreased by 14.1 percent, the report also noted.