Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests $500 million in pet care firm

IVC Evidensia joins the fund’s growing portfolio of consumer businesses, including Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., Coupang Inc. and Truck Hero Inc., Mubadala said in a statement on Sunday.

IVC was originally acquired by EQT Private Equity in 2016 and later merged with Swedish veterinary group Evidensia. The company operates a network of more than 1,500 veterinary clinics and hospitals in 12 countries across Europe.