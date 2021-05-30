By Bloomberg

More of this topic

Posted inBanking & Finance

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests $500 million in pet care firm

IVC Evidensia joins the fund’s growing portfolio of consumer businesses, including Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., Coupang Inc. and Truck Hero Inc., Mubadala

By Bloomberg

Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala invested 350 million pounds ($500 million) in IVC Evidensia, one of Europe’s largest veterinary care providers.

IVC Evidensia joins the fund’s growing portfolio of consumer businesses, including Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., Coupang Inc. and Truck Hero Inc., Mubadala said in a statement on Sunday.

IVC was originally acquired by EQT Private Equity in 2016 and later merged with Swedish veterinary group Evidensia. The company operates a network of more than 1,500 veterinary clinics and hospitals in 12 countries across Europe.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.