Greenwashing not an issue in Middle East ESG investment scene

Greenwashing isn’t a “particular issue” in the Middle East region when it comes to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), according to Redwan Ahmed, vice president of investor relations at Dubai-based DP World.

Recent research from Quilter revealed investments not being what they claim to be was identified by 44 percent of investors as being their biggest worry when it came to ESG investing.

But Ahmed, who is also a member of the board of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), told Arabian Business: “At the end of the day, we need to promote ESG and there’s different parts of it that needs attention. In some markets it may be governance, some markets it might be social; then obviously there are others that totally contradict that and say it may be green-washing.

“But I think for all of us, the majority of the market here really care about some of the changes we are making and everyone is working off the same hymn sheet to drive progress on ESG across all three of the factors.

“I don’t think it’s a particular issue and any growth that we see will eventually drive to further improvement in all markets. I wouldn’t say it’s a huge issue.”

According to Benjamin Grolimund, Middle East and Africa regional manager, Financial Products – Bloomberg LP, the number of companies racing to set carbon targets increased 319 percent in 18 months, “causing significant challenge for investors because the data is disparate, difficult to understand and impossible to compare”.

Benjamin Grolimund, Middle East and Africa regional manager, Financial Products – Bloomberg LP

And Ahmed agreed this was an issue. He said: “We have providers of ESG ratings and I probably have five or six providers and they all say different things. So investors have different demands on us and what’s relevant, what’s not relevant, is something the industry really needs to come up with so it’s a lot more clear in terms of what corporates need to provide, what kind of data we need to provide to make sure that investors have the right level of data.”

The research from Quilter further found that 42 percent of investors have concerns around higher fees and costs and if they will perform better than more traditional portfolios (38 percent).

However, Ahmed said: “About two years ago, borrowing money from an ESG bond or a green bond was relatively more expensive than your conventional route and we were told you should do it, not because it’s expensive, but you should do it because you care about it.

“The reality is, most corporates are looking for the most optimal funding. Given the liquidity in that market now, we’ve seen the borrowing costs actually come lower than conventional rates in some instances. Obviously that will attract more corporates and governments to borrow or issue in that market, the funding is so attractive.

“I think this is only the start. These funds will grow and the opportunities to invest and use this market as a liquidity pool, will only increase in time. The outlook is very bullish for this particular industry.”

Redwan Ahmed, vice president of investor relations at Dubai-based DP World

And that is particularly so in the Middle East, where countries are striving to diversify their economies away from a reliance on hydrocarbons.

In the UAE, in a move designed to support and help finance the country’s Green Agenda 2015-2030, the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) last year launched its sustainable finance initiative.

The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, has also established a responsible investing arm, while First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest lender, and DP World both have an A rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project.

In addition, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) also launched the UAE Index for ESG in order to encourage listed companies in the country to expand, embracing ESG best practices.

Ahmed said: “I think there’s opportunities across the board and you can use the green market to fund a lot of your diversification. It’s a good time to get your ESG book in order, not just for corporates, but for countries.”