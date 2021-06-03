Rare cross-Gulf bank tie-up may strengthen with Qatar lender bid

Qatar’s third-biggest lender is looking to build a controlling stake in National Bank of Oman as meager expansion opportunities at home drive financial firms to seek out growth farther afield.

Commercial Bank of Qatar QSC has offered 49.43 million rials ($128 million) to raise its holding by 15.2 percent to 50.1 percent, according to a regulatory statement Thursday. The proposal to acquire 247 million shares represents a 18 percent premium to NBO’s closing price of June 2.

NBO’s shares rose as much as 9.5 percent in Muscat, the biggest intraday jump since January. The stock is heading for the highest closing price since the start of the pandemic last year. CBQ declined as much as 0.7 percent, underperforming the broader market.

Qatar’s banks, boxed in by limited options in the nation of 2.8 million, are expanding across the Middle East, spurred on by the normalisation of ties between Doha and neighbouring Gulf states in January.

Besides its presence in Oman, CBQ fully owns Alternatifbankin Turkey and has a stake in United Arab Emirates-based United Arab Bank. Its purchase of a 34.9 percent holding in NBO in 2005 marked one of the first cross-border alliances between banks in the Gulf.

Lenders in the oil-rich region are also combining locally after the twin shocks of lower energy revenues and the global coronavirus pandemic. Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan QSC and Al Khalij Commercial Bank PQSC agreed to combine earlier this year. Saudi Arabia’s largest lender last year bought Samba Financial Group in one of the biggest banking takeovers of 2020.