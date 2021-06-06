Banking on continued change in the UAE’s financial services sector

When it’s put to Rasha Badawi whether she considers herself to be a role model for women, she laughs, somewhat nervously, and says: “I don’t know how to answer this question to be honest.”

The truth is, as head of Barclays Private Bank in the UAE, she absolutely is. The financial services industry, at a global level, has made great strides in recent years towards the goal of gender parity, with an average of 20 percent of women on executive committees and 23 percent on boards.

But it is widely acknowledged that more needs to be done and, despite her modesty, Badawi is playing a key role in that transformation.

She told Arabian Business: “I don’t see myself as a role model. I see myself as maybe somebody who has worked hard, and I’m very happy to be in an organisation that recognises the hard work I put in to what I do. Hopefully a lot of other females, not just in Barclays but in general, can have a journey that I’ve had so far.”

Badawi has been with Barclays for 10 years, but her career in the banking industry stretches back almost 25 years and includes spells in retail banking and premier banking, as well as working as a financial planning manager.

And while she is helping to shift the needle at the top, Badawi revealed the investment horizon is also changing, in the region and globally, with more high-net-worth-individual women figuring in future financial matters.

“We are seeing a very visible trend in the region of women being part of the decision-making and women leading investment decisions on behalf of family offices and institutions also,” she said.

According to the Barclays Private Bank’s Smarter Succession: The Challenges and Opportunities of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer’ research, undertaken by global intelligence business Savanta in 2020, four in five (82 percent) women from wealthy families expect to inherit substantial wealth over the next 20 years, making them significant beneficiaries of the $5 trillion estimated to transfer to the next generation by 2030.

Rasha Badawi, head of Barclays Private Bank in the UAE

“This is something that is extremely important. We see it visibly and clearly in the region I think. If you look at the UAE you have many ministers who are females, at Barclays we make sure to create and maintain an environment that makes everyone feel included – women, men, everyone should feel included in this organisation and feel empowered,” Badawi added.

This is just one trend that she is witnessing across the banking sector, as investors recalibrate in the new normal after the initial shockwaves of the global coronavirus pandemic. And she admitted the industry is witnessing a surge in younger investors.

She said: “In terms of the demographics, we are looking at the ultra-high-net-worth and family offices space, globally we’re definitely seeing a lot of trends around younger generation leading investment decisions. The younger generation being part of the investment decision process in family offices.”

While diversification is another key trend. Badawi explained: “We see a very visible trend in terms of the investment mentality with clients in the region, towards allocating more funds into alternative assets.”