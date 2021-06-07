UAE Central Bank launches whistleblowing portal to target financial misconduct

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Monday said it has launched a new whistleblowing portal as it seeks to uphold “the highest standards of integrity and transparency”.

CBUAE said the portal will be an encrypted channel that allows internal and external stakeholders to anonymously raise any concern related to misconduct or policy violations by CBUAE employees, contractors, and representatives.

The launch of the whistleblowing portal is part of CBUAE’s efforts to promote compliance with the CBUAE Code of Conduct and the highest standards of governance, a statement said.

It added that the portal aims to address occurrences of alleged illegal and unethical practices by “taking the necessary action in a timely manner”.

The portal, located on the CBUAE website, allows employees and external stakeholders, such as financial institutions, vendors, and the public, to voice their concerns around misconduct without the fear of reprisal.

It also allows the sharing of comprehensive information around a relevant concern, including the attachment of files and documents in support of a particular claim.

The whistleblowing portal is available at https://eservices.centralbank.ae/wb/