Remittances from the UAE see sharp rise during Ramadan, Eid

The average remittance made by essential workers from the UAE to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Ghana during Ramadan saw significant growth, according to new research.

By analysing actual transfer data, NOW Money, the GCC’s first digital banking and payroll solution for low-income people, found a substantial increase in the average remittance during the ongoing pandemic crisis.

As well as reflecting the resilience of the Gulf economy during the crisis, the NOW Money Holy Season Remittance Report said it also shows that the act of giving, which is so deeply rooted in Ramadan, remains strong.

The average remittance amount to Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Ghana, saw double-digit percentage growth during the holy month and Eid.

The report, which compared the average remittance in dirhams during Ramadan and Eid to the average monthly remittance during the 11-months prior, showed that average remittance amount to Pakistan increased the most.

The average remittance from the UAE to Pakistan grew by 59 percent. From the start of Ramadan to the end of Eid, the average remittance to Pakistan was AED682.

The average remittance amount to India was the highest at AED744, the highest of the corridors analysed.

There was also a significant increase in the average remittance to Sri Lanka (AED655), compared to AED473 during the 11-months prior.

Money transfers to the African corridor also increased during the holy season with the average remittance amount to Ghana growing by 17 percent whilst the average remittance to Kenya increased by 6 percent.

Katharine Budd, co-founder of NOW Money, said: “Remittances from the UAE, especially those being sent to traditionally Muslim destinations, are usually expected to increase during the holy season.

“However, seeing a surge in the average amount of remittance, even as we continue to experience the repercussions of a global pandemic, has proved the resilience of both the economy and essential workers in the UAE.”

She added: “The restriction of movement forced upon the region in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated digital as our consumers’ transaction channel of choice – habits which are likely to remain ingrained long after coronavirus. Last year, engagement with the NOW Money app doubled as our customers sought the benefits of online services.”

In May, the World Bank said remittances from the UAE to India slumped by 17 percent during 2020 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic forced thousands of expats to return home amid widescale job losses.

India, South Asia’s largest recipient country by far, saw remittances fell by just 0.2 percent in 2020, with much of the decline due to the larger drop in remittances from the UAE.

According to estimates, the Indian expatriate community in the UAE numbers about 3.42 million, roughly 28 percent of the country’s population.

The World Bank also revealed that in Pakistan, remittances rose by about 17 percent, with the biggest growth coming from Saudi Arabia followed by the European Union countries and the UAE.

Officially recorded remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries reached $540 billion in 2020, just 1.6 percent below the 2019 total of $548 billion, according to the latest Migration and Development Brief of the World Bank.

The decline in recorded remittance flows in 2020 was smaller than the one during the 2009 global financial crisis (4.8 percent).

With global growth expected to rebound further in 2021 and 2022, remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries are expected to increase by 2.6 percent to $553 billion in 2021 and by 2.2 percent to $565 billion in 2022.