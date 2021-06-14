Dubai’s Shuaa Capital set to go digital with new wealth platform

Shuaa Capital announced on Monday that it will be launching a new digital wealth platform following a market opportunity it identified in millennials and regional HNWIs (high net-worth individuals).

The number of HNWIs in the Middle East is expected to increase by an average of 12 percent by 2025 and that of UHNWIs (ultra-high-net-worth individuals) by over 26 percent during the same period, with 57 percent of these UHNWIs residing in Saudi Arabia and 23 percent in the UAE, according to recent study by Knight Frank.

“Our intention to launch a new digital wealth platform is in line with our increasing focus on technology, which, as we have previously indicated, will be one of Shuaa’s top priorities going forward,” said Jassim Alseddiqi, group CEO of Shuaa.

“This includes transforming our asset and wealth management capabilities and client experience in ways we have never done before. At the same time, we have identified a gap in the market for an innovative digital wealth offering that integrates best-in-class advisory services, execution and cutting-edge technology,” he added.

Shuaa’s new fintech aims to provide investors with a holistic digital wealth management experience that leverages technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enhance the traditional personal curated management and advisory experience.

The fintech will build its own product capabilities while drawing on Shuaa’s asset management and investment proposition to set a new standard for user experience, advisory execution and portfolio allocation.

Jassim Alseddiqi, group CEO of Shuaa

The plan comes as the company has appointed ex-Visa and Google alumnus, Hadi Raad, in the newly created role of chief digital officer.

Raad previously served as Visa’s vice president and regional head of digital solutions for the Central Europe Middle East and Africa region and was head of products marketing for Google’s Emerging Arabia prior to that.

In his role with Shuaa, Raad will be responsible for building and leading the new fintech, driving product innovation and development, digital user experience design, fintech partnerships and digital wealth management platform.

“We are delighted to bring Hadi on board to drive this exciting digital wealth proposition, with his in-depth experience of developing innovative solutions that have been instrumental in empowering digital ecosystems. Together, I am confident that Shuaa can address this significant opportunity and create an unparalleled digital wealth platform,” said Alseddiqi.

Hadi Raad, in the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer

“My goal is to develop a best-in-class digital-first offering, expanding Shuaa’s digital capabilities and making diverse global and regional investment product portfolios accessible to as many investors as possible in the region and beyond,” commented Raad on his appointment.

In May, Shuaa had recorded their highest Q1 profits in a decade. Net profits attributable to shareholders reached AED25 million ($6.8m) for the Dubai-based firm, and operating income reached AED45 million. Revenues of AED102 million showed a 42 percent increase year on year.