SH Capital wins Dubai licence to boost SME access to investment

SH Capital, a provider of digital treasury services management, has been formally granted a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) licence, allowing them to begin trading imminently.

The company, which launched at the start of this year, aims to empower small and medium sized enterprises by providing access to global asset investment products, asset management, FX hedging solutions and investment products.

SH Capital, a subsidiary of parent company SH Financial Group which launched with $3.5 million funding in November last year, acts as a digital prime broker for ambitious businesses, helping them to access leading and global tier one cash investment products.

Kevin von Neuschatz, group CEO, SH Financial Group said: “Achieving formal certification to operate in this region is a major step for our business and we’re excited about the potential for growth across the UAE and GCC region as a whole.

“In the coming weeks we will accelerate our mission to provide investment solutions access to companies that need it most, with new senior hires, and acquisitions in the pipeline.”

Khalid Talukder, SEO, SH Capital Ltd, added: “We are delighted to have been formally granted our operating licence by the DFSA, allowing us to begin trading with immediate effect with the DIFC here in Dubai.

“The DIFC is positioning itself on the global stage to be a key financial aid linking east to west. After years of globally low interest conditions, SME and MME businesses are crying out for access to tier one grade investment products to optimise yield on excess cash and make their resources sweat harder.”