Dubai repays $500m bond certificates used to fund infrastructure projects

Dubai has fully repaid the $500 million bond certificates under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, reflecting fiscal stability amidst the current global crisis.

The bonds were used to fund construction works at Concourse 1 at Dubai International Airport and some of Dubai Road and Transport Authority’s (RTA) key projects, said Jamal Al Marri, executive director of Central Accounts Sector, Dubai’s Department of Finance (DOF).

“The Government of Dubai’s ability to fulfill its financial obligations reflects its deep fiscal stability amidst the circumstances imposed by the current global crisis. The government’s solvency has allowed it to fulfill its past and current obligations and will continue to enable it to meet all future obligations on time,” said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, director general of DOF.

“We have been successful in overcoming the most challenging repercussions of the global pandemic, and have now entered a solid phase of recovery, thanks to the measures taken by the government to ensure rational prioritised spending, under the directives of our leadership,” he added.

The fixed rate notes, which were issued in June 2011, reached maturity this month and have been repaid in full through the paying agent to the holders of the notes, along with accrued interest by the DOF, acting on behalf of the Government of Dubai.

“The directive of our leadership and the prudent policies the government followed to rationalise its spending led to Dubai successfully overcoming the repercussions of the current global economic crisis,” said Al Marri.

“Our recovery is gathering pace and we are optimistic about the future,” he added.

Opened in February 2016, the $1.2 billion Concourse D is linked to Terminal 1 by an airport train, and the combination of these two facilities provide world class service levels for an annual capacity of 18 million passengers.