By Bloomberg

More of this topic

Posted inBanking & Finance

Kuwait’s $134bn pension fund has record gain in turnaround

Fund recorded 20.9% growth in assets in the year ended March 31

By Bloomberg
PIFSS, as the fund is known, also owns 25 percent of Oak Hill Advisors and 10 percent of TowerBrook Capital Partners LP.

PIFSS, as the fund is known, also owns 25 percent of Oak Hill Advisors and 10 percent of TowerBrook Capital Partners LP.

Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) had its best ever annual performance, emerging as a new regional investment powerhouse despite political deadlock in the country.

The $134 billion pension fund, which owns a quarter of US private equity firm Stone Point Capital LLC, recorded 20.9 percent growth in assets in the year ended March 31, according to a statement on Wednesday.

A new management team was brought into the fund in 2017 to transform the state-owned institution after its former head was found guilty of personally profiting from the organisation over decades. Cash now accounts for 4 percent of its investments, down from about 11.5 percent a year ago.

The performance reflects the fund’s “robust” investment policy and the record performance of capital markets, said director general Meshal Al-Othman. “The management follows a conservative investment strategy well positioned to absorb and overcome expected fluctuations in international markets in the medium-term,” he said.

PIFSS, as the fund is known, also owns 25 percent of Oak Hill Advisors and 10 percent of TowerBrook Capital Partners LP.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.