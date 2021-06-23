Kuwait’s $134bn pension fund has record gain in turnaround

Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) had its best ever annual performance, emerging as a new regional investment powerhouse despite political deadlock in the country.

The $134 billion pension fund, which owns a quarter of US private equity firm Stone Point Capital LLC, recorded 20.9 percent growth in assets in the year ended March 31, according to a statement on Wednesday.

A new management team was brought into the fund in 2017 to transform the state-owned institution after its former head was found guilty of personally profiting from the organisation over decades. Cash now accounts for 4 percent of its investments, down from about 11.5 percent a year ago.

The performance reflects the fund’s “robust” investment policy and the record performance of capital markets, said director general Meshal Al-Othman. “The management follows a conservative investment strategy well positioned to absorb and overcome expected fluctuations in international markets in the medium-term,” he said.

PIFSS, as the fund is known, also owns 25 percent of Oak Hill Advisors and 10 percent of TowerBrook Capital Partners LP.