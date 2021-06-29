Abu Dhabi bank first in the UAE to launch on-site nursery to boost work-life balance

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Tuesday inaugurated its on-site nursery that aims to provide quality services for the children of its employees.

It is the first bank in the UAE to provide such facility for its employees, ABID said in a statement.

It added that the initiative is part of the bank’s efforts to create the most attractive working environment and is in line with ADIB’s broader employee wellness strategy of supporting working parents and their families, as well as promoting a healthy work-life balance culture.

“Through this family-friendly initiative, ADIB aims to boost employee morale, improve productivity and performance, enhance retention, and attract top talent,” the banks said in the statement.

Located within ADIB’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the on-site day-care facility will welcome children from 45 days to 4 years of age.

The nursery will be operated by Kids Fantasy Nursery which provides day-care facilities and will be open between 8am and 5pm from Sunday to Thursday.

Following precautionary and preventive measures set by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the nursery will have a maximum capacity of 50 children.

Bushra al Shehi, head of human resources – UAE at ADIB, said: “Our priority is to provide our employees an environment that promotes great work-life balance where they can stay motivated, productive, and passionate in what they do. By establishing an on-site nursery, we aim to alleviate their stresses of caring for their children during the workday.”

In the past year, the bank said it has also rolled out robust learning and development initiatives through the ADIB Banking Academy.

ADIB has more than AED127 billion in assets and operates in six markets including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan and Iraq.