Bahrain-based Investcorp backs Asia’s Heritage Foods

Bahrain-based Investcorp has made more than 20 investments in the food and beverage industry over three decades across the US, Europe, Middle East and North Africa and Asia.

And its 21st investment in the space is marked by its backing of Heritage Foods, a buy-and-build platform established in 2015 that makes condiments and sauces, with long-standing presence in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

Heritage Foods is primarily involved in the investment and reorganisation of food businesses in the fast-moving consumer goods market in Asia, in addition to the acquisition of food brands.

Today, we announced our investment in Heritage Foods, a buy-and-build platform of leading condiments and sauces brands with long-standing heritage in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. Read more: https://t.co/dL1z6oMjiW pic.twitter.com/GkkmnmekKU — Investcorp (@Investcorp) June 30, 2021

Investcorp, which counts Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co. as a major investor, outlined a plan to double its assets under management from about $25 billion in 2018 within seven years. It is targeting a combination of acquisitions and boosting its existing private equity, real estate and alternative investments units.

“The global sauces and condiments market size is estimated to be at $130bn and is growing at 5-6 percent compound annual growth rate, with Asian sauces accounting for over 50 percent of the global market. We see attractive macro trends in Asia’s rising middle class, high household consumption of sauces and rapid growth in casual dining, further driving market growth,” said Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp and chairman of the Asia Food Growth Fund Investment Committee.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp and chairman of the Asia Food Growth Fund Investment Committee

In May, Bloomberg reported that Investcorp was targeting larger private equity deals in North America as it seeks to boost assets under management to $50bn; currently it has raised about $1bn of the fund. And in February, the group announced that one of its affiliates had acquired a portfolio of 13 multi-let industrial assets in South Wales, UK.

Investcorp today has a presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore.

In 2019, Investcorp set up a $500 million joint venture with China Resources Capital Management, the private investment arm of China Resources Group, a Fortune Global 500 enterprise and owner of China’s largest supermarket chain enterprise group, China Resources Vanguard, and Fung Strategic Holdings Limited, a member of the private investment arm of the families of Victor Fung and William Fung.