Bahrain makes push to become cashless society within a decade

A group of MPs in Bahrain have made the push to turn the kingdom into a completely cashless society within a decade.

The demise of paper currency in the Middle East was already moving at pace prior to the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, but politicians in Bahrain, led by services committee chairman, Ahmed Al Ansari, are leading the case for a renewed drive to accelerate the adoption of electronic payments.

“Increasingly, people are using online payment apps for monetary transactions,” said Al Ansari. “Payment for most government services has also shifted online,” he added, referring to Bahrain’s decision to process payments for government services through digital channels only.

The kingdom’s national electronic wallet, BenefitPay, announced a 785 percent increase in the number of remittances through its Fawri+ service in 2020 – exceeding $5 million.

“A lot of people nowadays don’t even go to ATMs, they either use debit/credit cards directly when shopping or pay through an e-wallet,” said Al Ansari, adding that printing physical money is expensive and “electronic security or encryption is much cheaper”.

He explained that with even small corner shops now accepting payments through e-wallets, the case for cash was no longer clear. Aside from quicker, easier, and more hygienic transactions, cashless payments improve security by creating digital paper trails to help reduce fraud and money laundering.

The Middle East and neighbouring subcontinent are moving rapidly away from paper currency. India is the world’s most supportive country when it comes to a cashless society. In contrast, France, Germany, the US, and UK are least supportive, according to a report by moneytransfers.com earlier this year, which surveyed the main global economies.

People in the Middle East are increasingly trusting of online payments, with 81 percent of consumers across the region saying they now trust the security of online transactions. In the GCC, some 61 percent of young shoppers now pay for online purchases with cards, compared to just 45 percent in 2018, according to publication relations firm BCW.

Research from the European Payments Council indicates that the MENA region will process around 139 billion individual non-cash transactions in 2022, which is 90 billion more than five years ago. The only markets to surpass that growth are emerging ones in Asia.