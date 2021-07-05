Dubai-based Emirates launches world-first account-based payment method

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has launched an industry-first account-based payment method, signalling its commitment to customer experience and industry recovery from the effects of coronavirus.

Emirates Pay is powered by a white-label solution jointly developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Deutsche Bank and is now available for Emirates customers in Germany and the UK who are purchasing tickets via the airline’s website.

“We are very proud that Emirates, which is widely recognised as one of the world’s best airlines, is the first airline to implement the new payment solution,” said Christof Hofmann, global head of Corporate & Payment Solutions at Deutsche Bank.

“The launch of Emirates Pay not only sends a very positive message to all of us that the airline industry is putting Covid-19 behind it, but more importantly that Emirates is clearly focused on improving client experience at the transactional level when moving into a brighter, post Covid-19 world,” he continued.

Emirates Pay provides an alternative method for travellers to pay for air tickets purchased online by directly debiting their bank account and is based on real-time payments and open banking / request-to-pay schemes.

With this new solution the airline provides all the necessary account and payment information and passengers approve the payment initiation via their online or mobile banking apps.

“We’re pleased to be the first airline to roll out this new account-based solution for our customers. Our aim is to provide our customers with choice, convenience, and the best possible experiences at every touchpoint,” said Michael Doersam, chief financial officer at Emirates.

“Customers who don’t have a credit card, and those already using direct payments for other purchases, will welcome the simplicity and security of this method when making travel purchases. When it comes to payments solutions, we’ve always kept close to the latest innovations so that we can offer our customers in different markets the most secure and convenient options,” he explained.

For airlines, the new payments solution offers a cost-competitive payment alternative with faster settlement times, supporting enhanced airline liquidity as well as reduced payment fraud.

For consumers, the new payments solution addresses the demand for more secure and frictionless payment options, including account-to-account payments, for which a card is not required.

In June, the Emirates Group posted a loss of $6 billion (AED22.1bn) for the financial year ending March 31, compared with an AED1.7bn profit for last year. Revenues for the financial year stood at $9.7bn, a 66 percent drop from the same period last year.